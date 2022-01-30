Getting to Know Ghosts request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ward’s son, Conlan, is afraid of ghosts and Ward just wants to help him overcome his fear. Maybe meeting a ghost-type Pokémon will help. It couldn’t hurt…right? Get to know your inner ghost and catch a ghost Pokémon to help. Here is how you complete the Getting to Know Ghosts request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request after completing the task of quelling Noble Arcanine’s frenzy and accepting the next mission. Stop by Ward’s house and talk to him. He is located in front of the Galaxy Team Headquarters. He will tell you about his son and request that you bring him the completed Pokédex information on Ghastly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ghastly is a ghost-type Pokémon which means it only comes out at nighttime. You can find Ghastly in a few different areas across Hisui. You will be able to find Ghastly across the Crimson Mirelands and the Coronet Highlands. Travel to either area and wait until nighttime or sleep in the tent. Once nighttime comes around, travel across either area in search of Ghastly.

After you have battled and caught enough Ghastly to complete the Pokédex entry for it, return to Ward. Ward will be relieved by your findings on the ghost Pokémon and reward you with a Linking Cord.