Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland update release and maintenance times

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland is the most significant update the game has seen to date. It adds loads of new features for players to explore, including a brand new way to play the game. However, such a large update requires some preparation and maintenance. In this guide, we’ll explain the exact update and maintenance times for Ghost Recon Breakpoint in preparation for Operation Motherland’s launch on November 2.

Operation Motherland release date and time

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland launches on November 2 at 10 AM CEST/4 AM EDT/1 AM PT/8 AM GMT. However, before you can access the update, you’ll need to wait for a 4 hour maintenance period to come to a close. This may go on longer depending on what issues Ubisoft encounters while working on the servers. This pushes the exact time you can play on November 2 to 2 PM CEST/8 AM EDT/5 AM PT/12 PM GMT.

The update will be 50.65GB on PC, 45.5GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and 54.5 GB on PS4/PS5.

Operation Motherland adds a lot of new content to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, but the biggest new feature is Conquest Mode. In this game mode, a new enemy force has stepped in to control Auroa, and it’s down to players to take them out by disrupting the island’s new regional structure by killing each leader in turn.