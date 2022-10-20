God of War Ragnarok exact release time – when can you pre-load and file size

It’s fair to call God of War Ragnarok the most anticipated game of the season, and fortunately it’s not very far off. If you’re itching to jump in as soon as possible, you’re going to want to know some key information: the exact release time, the pre-load date, and the file size. We can answer your queries right here.

What is God of War Ragnarok’s exact release time?

God of War Ragnarok’s release date is Wednesday, November 9, and it’ll be available on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. At the moment, we don’t know the exact release time down to the hour, but the game will most likely be ready to play starting at 3 AM ET / midnight PT that Wednesday. We will update this guide if we hear anything different.

When can you pre-load God of War Ragnarok?

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until November 9 to get the game downloaded onto your console of choice. God of War Ragnarok will be available to pre-load starting one week ahead of launch, on Wednesday, November 2. In this case, the exact time of day is less important because you will have a full week to get the game downloaded. Even so, we will update this part of the guide as well when new information becomes available.

What is God of War Ragnarok’s file size?

Lastly, you’re going to want to know how big God of War Ragnarok actually is, especially if you need to make some room on your console’s hard drive. The size varies between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but it’s also different depending on your region. The US PlayStation 4 version of God of War Ragnarok is 106.9 GB, and the PlayStation 5 version is 84 GB. In Europe, the game clocks in at 118.52 GB on PlayStation 4 and between 90 and 100 GB on PlayStation 5. Additional language support in Europe drives up the size there, and PlayStation 5 versions are generally smaller because the console can better compress the data.