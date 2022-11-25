God of War Ragnarok Platinum Trophy guide – How to get a Platinum Trophy

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of activities, ranging from unexpected boss encounters to memorable side quests in the Nine Realms for players to dive into. compared to its predecessors the amount of content Santa Monica Studios has put into the game is massive. So, if players want to get the coveted Platinum trophy they’ll have to play for quite some time to earn it. Here’s a guide on how to get the Platinum trophy in God of War Ragnarok.

Related: Full God of War Ragnarok trophy list – All trophies in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok Platinum Trophy Roadmap and Guide

Total trophies: 36

36 Difficulty-based trophy: None

None Missable trophies: None

None Approximate game completion time: 40-60 hours, depending on the difficulty

40-60 hours, depending on the difficulty Approximate story completion time: 20-25 hours, depending on the difficulty

20-25 hours, depending on the difficulty Minimum playthroughs: 1

Though God of War Ragnarok is more forgiving compared to its predecessor in terms of the platinum trophy, it is by no means easy. In order to get the Platinum trophy in God of War Ragnarok, it is pivotal to get 100% completion in all of the Nine Realms. This would take most of the time since each of the Realms is filled with different kinds of side quests on top of the main quests. This includes the Nornir Chests, Legendary Chests, Armour sets, Relics, Ravens, Rune Scrolls, Books, and more. All of them are unique and skilled in their own way, so it will take some time for you to take them down one by one.

The one task that you’ll surely spend a lot of time on is taking out all of Odin’s Ravens. There isn’t a specific trophy for collecting all the Ravens, but there is one for collecting all the Relics in the game. And one of them you get as a reward for defeating a boss, who is available after you’ve taken out all of the Ravens. The main quest approximately takes around 20 hours depending on the difficulty you have selected. If you’re rushing it, you can surely complete it in less than that. Still, it will take some time to get used to all the different types of enemies featured in the game. you will also have to craft and upgrade certain armor sets and weapons too.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are also all kinds of bosses and mini-bosses for Kratos and his companions to take on, ranging from feral alpha beasts to literal Norse gods. They all have varied skill sets and not to mention some of them have different kinds of forms during the encounter. In the previous game, the Valkyries were the main side bosses. In this game, they are replaced by the Berserker Souls who are bigger and bulkier, and more dangerous. Each of them possesses unique moves and attacks you will have to learn to defeat them.

While most of these activities feel like a grind, God of War Ragnarok won’t feel monotonous as the game’s world is beautifully crafted and detailed. This makes the exploration much more worthwhile and makes the Platinum Trophy grind much more lucrative. And if you get bored, there’s always Mimir to tell you riddles.