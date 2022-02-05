Gone Astray… in the Highlands request guide – Pokemon Legends Arceus

It seems like Wanda just can’t help but get lost in every location in the Hisui Region. Zeke hasn’t heard from his sister again and so it is time to hunt her down and bring her home. This time, Wanda has gotten herself lost in the Coronet Highlands. Here is how you complete the Gone Astray… in the Highlands request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will unlock this request after you gain the ability to access the Coronet Highlands, obtain Sneasler as a rideable Pokémon, and have completed the other two missions that Zeke gives you. Visit Zeke in Galaxy Hall and he will tell you that Wanda has gone and gotten lost in the Highlands. Now it’s up to you to track her down. Head to the Coronet Highlands to start your search.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you travel to the Highlands, choose to go to the Mountain Camp. This area is near where Wanda is and will make things easier. Start following the blue sensor that appears in front of Ursaluna. Head to the east of the Mountain Camp. You will find Wanda on a cliff. Head back to Galaxy Hall to talk to Zeke. He will reward you with two Star Pieces.