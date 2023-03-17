Gorilla Fairground event in Adopt Me – all pets and how to get

Until March 30, 2023, Pet owners can participate in the exciting festivities of the Gorilla Fairground event, during which you can unlock up to six new limited-time Gorilla pets. Whether you are a fan of Gorillas or want to obtain event-exclusive Pets to trade at a high value, engaging in the fairground’s activities is definitely a worthwhile endeavor. However, unlike the grand opening of the Pool Party on Adoption Island, the Gorilla Fairground involves several complex quest-like objectives that newcomers might need help to complete.

Every new Gorilla Fairground pet in Adopt Me

Screenshot by Gamepur

As noted above, six new Gorillas are featured in the Gorilla Fairground event of Roblox Adopt Me. Two of these Gorillas can be acquired from the Egg-like Gorilla Box and Premium Gorilla Box inside the fairground. The remaining four are tied to the quests of four Gorilla NPCs inside the carnival’s tent: the Chef Gorilla, Astronaut Gorilla, Karate Gorilla, and Emperor Gorilla. Completing their task will reward you with their corresponding Pet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For further clarification, here is an index of every event-exclusive Pet of Adopt Me Gorilla Fairground, including instructions on how to obtain them:

Gorilla Fairground Pet How to Unlock Gorilla This Pet is a guaranteed (100%) rare drop from the Gorilla Box. Albino Gorilla This Pet is a low-drop-chance Pet from the Premium Gorilla Box.

This box is only obtainable with Robux. Chef Gorilla Give a Gorilla and Rolling Pins × 3 to the Chef Gorilla NPC.

Rolling Pins come from the Gorilla Box (15%) and Premium Gorilla Box (30%). Astronaut Gorilla Give a Gorilla and Gold Stars × 3 to the Astronaut Gorilla NPC.

Gold Stars are acquired from the Gorilla Box (10%) and Premium Gorilla Box (20%). Karate Gorilla Give a Gorilla and Sai × 3 to the Karate Gorilla NPC.

The Sai only drops from the Gorilla Box (15%). Emperor Gorilla Give a Gorilla and Golden Goblets × 3 to the Emperor Gorilla NPC.

The Golden Goblet only drops from the Premium Gorilla Box (5%).

How to get the Albino Gorilla in Roblox Adopt Me

Screenshot by Gamepur

As noted in the table above, you can only unlock the Albino Gorilla in the Gorilla Fairground of Adopt Me by taking a Robux gamble with the Premium Gorilla Box. According to the in-game description, you have a 10% chance of getting an Albino Gorilla and a 90% of receiving the regular Gorilla Pet. The drop-rate-percentage sign to the right of the Premium Gorilla Box refers to the unlockable fairground items included with the Gorilla or its Albino variant, such as the Legendary Golden Goblet.