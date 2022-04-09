Great Swords in Elden Ring — how to use them and where to find them

The “so you like Berserk but aren’t high level enough to wield Colossal Swords” weapon class in Elden Ring, Great Swords, offer slightly more versatility than their larger, Colossal counterparts. At their core, any good Great Sword is at its best two handed and striking at key openings since each slash is large and hulking enough to leave it’s user open before and after a strike.

That being said, Great Swords are also much more forgiving in their wind-up and post-slash recovery than other, larger weapons Elden Ring which is great for newcomers and players looking to have a shield to switch to in their left hand so they can tank some damage.

Of course, Great Swords typically scale off Strength, with a few exceptions, and are open to having nearly all Ashes of War equipped to them, again with some exceptions. Here are some of the Best Great Swords in Elden Ring: