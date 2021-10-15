Hamayumi – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

The Hamayumi in Genshin Impact is a free four-star weapon, easily accessible to all players as a craftable weapon. It’s not bound to any event and is instead obtained through a hidden World Quest where you have to collect Mysterious Conches in exchange for opening quests.

After completing the World Quest, you’ll earn a blueprint for the Hamayumi weapon which you can craft at any weapons bench. The recipe requires 1 Northlander Bow Billet, 50 Amethyst Lumps, 500 Mora, and 50 White Iron Chunks. You can find Billets as random drops during the weekly world bosses, and Amethyst Lumps in locations all around Inazuma.

The Hamayumi has a passive similar to the Rust weapon, which makes it a viable free-to-play alternative for players who weren’t able to get the weapon through banner pulls. Here are the ascension materials you need for Hamayumi, as well as the weapon’s stats and passive.

Hamayumi’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 at Level 1, 454 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat level: 12% at Level 1, 55.1% at Level 90

Passive: Full Draw: Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. When the equipping character’s Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Narukami’s Wisdom, x3 Dismal Prism, x2 Firm Arrowhead, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Narukami’s Joy, x12 Dismal Prism, x8 Firm Arrowhead, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Narukami’s Joy, x6 Crystal Prism, x6 Sharp Arrowhead, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Narukami’s Affection, x12 Crystal Prism, x9 Sharp Arrowhead, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Narukami’s Affection, x9 Polarizing Prism, x6 Weathered Arrowhead, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Narukami’s Valor, x18 Polarizing Prism, x12 Weathered Arrowhead, x45000 Mora Data credit to Honey Hunter

Is the Hamayumi any good?

The Hamayumi is only a good alternative if you need an alternative to the Rust to increase normal attack damage. Otherwise, the Prototype Crescent will generally be stronger. You can increase your Attack even further with a high refinement Prototype Crescent, and the Prototype Crescent also gives a higher Base ATK.

Another problem with the Hamayumi is the potential is gated by you not using your Elemental Burst. When your energy reaches 100%, your Normal Attack DMG increases, but you cannot use your Burst. This is a problem for characters like Tartaglia who have a high damaging Burst.

Generally, just use the Prototype Crescent, or Rust if you have it.