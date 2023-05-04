Hogwarts Legacy: All Unicorn Locations & How to Farm Them

It is hard to imagine any magical fantasy setting like the Wizarding World without the appearance of the archetypal horned equines of magic — Unicorns. These gorgeous and majestic horses are known for having magical properties in their hair, which can be used to enhance your clothing at the Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement. This guide outlines where to find unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy and how to farm them for your collection.

Where to Find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

The only site where you can find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy is the Beast Den on the eastern side of the Forbidden Forest, near the northern border of Hogsmeade Valley. Unlike Giant Purple Toads, Jobberknolls, or Puffskeins, you cannot find Unicorns outside the Forbidden Forest. Generally, only one of these magical horned horses spawns at the Den at a time. However, we’ve discovered a method that allows players to farm as much as they want.

How to Farm Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

First, ensure you have access to the fast-travel Floo Flame point in Upper Hogsfield, a hamlet north of Hogsmeade. It’s also a good idea to unlock the flying Broom as soon as possible to make traveling to the Den much quicker. To start farming Unicorns, players should go to Upper Hogsfield, get on their Broom, and fly to the Unicorn Den’s location in the East Forbidden Forest of Hogwarts Legacy. Avoid landing directly in the Den, as such an approach will scare the Beast away. Instead, land on one of the dirt paths surrounding the POI. Be mindful of the many hostiles roaming the roads within the region.

Next, cast Disillusionment and approach the Den, making sure you are not arriving in the same direction as the Unicorn is facing. Cast Accio and Levioso, followed by a Nap-Sack capture. For anyone playing on Normal Difficulty or higher, the Unicorn will have six “HP dots” you must deal with before it can be rescued. Do not worry about failing the first time since the Unicorn cannot fly away like a Thestral or Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy. Alternatively, you can set the Game Difficulty to Story, turning a Nap-Sack capture into an instant rescue with no required minigame.

Once players have caught the Unicorn at its Den’s location in Hogwarts Legacy, fast-travel back to the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame. Based on our testing, the Unicorn respawned thrice after we fast-traveled to Upper Hogsfield. We attempted using the Wait function in Hogwarts Legacy several times, but this approach had no effect. However, after going to Upper Hogsfield three times while checking the Unicorn Den in between fast-travel instances, the Beast reappeared on the third attempt, allowing us to catch it again. While there is no official information regarding the respawn times of Beasts or hostile mobs, the method above is how we could quickly rescue a second Unicorn within less than 3 minutes after the first.