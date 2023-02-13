Where to find Jobberknolls in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the many materials you will need to upgrade and add Traits to your clothing in Hogwarts Legacy is the Jobberknoll Feather, a colorful plume from the bird-like Beast known as the Jobberknoll. These beautiful creatures live in Jobberknoll Dens, large trees where the flying Beasts flock and soar about. Like Fwoopers or Diricawls, Jobberknolls are not hostile but will flee if any curious Hogwarts student gets too close in their personal space. Fortunately, they do not stray far from their den’s tree and can be easily stunned using the Levioso spell before being rescued with your Nab-Sack.

Related: Where to find Puffskeins in Hogwarts Legacy

Every Jobberknoll Den Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of five Jobberknoll Dens across the Highlands map in Hogwarts Legacy. Each one will spawn different variations of the bird Beast, ranging from bright blue with a dark crest to a greenish aquamarine with a golden crest. If you are lucky, you might stumble upon a rare Shiny Jobberknoll, indicated by its dark, jet-black plumage. As noted above, each of the nests is easy to spot, thanks to the large Jobberknoll tree found in each den.

Feldcroft Region Jobberknoll Den in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first two Jobberknoll Den locations in Hogwarts Legacy are effortless to access once you have obtained your Flying Broom. The first can be found on a Feldcroft Region overlook west of Irondale, the hamlet where you can participate in the Hogwarts South Broom Trial to unlock your second Broom Upgrade.

North Ford Bog Jobberknoll Den in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Jobberknoll location sits between the East North Ford Bog and North Ford Bog Entrance Floo Flames. You can find it if you travel north of Upper Hogsfield, a small town north of Hogsmeade.

Marunweem Lake Jobberknoll Den in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Hogwarts Legacy’s third Jobberknoll Den in the Marunweem Lake region, slightly south of Marunweem, a settlement in the southern portion of the Highlands. Those who have yet to access this bottom part of the map can do so by entering the tunnel at the Medium Bandit Camp in South Sea Bog. No quests will stop you from passing through this underground passage, but keep in mind that you must travel on foot to get past all the hostile Goblins patrolling the tunnelway.

Related: All rideable mounts in Hogwarts Legacy, and where to get them

Cragcroftshire Jobberknoll Den in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth Jobberknoll location is not too far from the third, as it sits on the side of a mountain southeast of Marunweem and east of Bainburgh. You can find it in the upper-left corner of Cragcroftshire.

Manor Cape Jobberknoll Den in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth and final Jobberknoll Den is on the southern side of the Manor Cape peninsula, south of the West Manor Cape Floo Flame. Here, the Jobberknolls have a gorgeous overlooking the open water, but there are no convenient Floo Flames nearby, making this location a less optimal spot to catch this Beast type in Hogwarts Legacy.