How ability upgrade points work in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

As you progress through the Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, your Champions will steadily level up, gaining access to new abilities and additional upgrade points. You’ll be using those upgrade points to augment and modify your Champion’s preexisting attacks, but they’re not permanent, and you can change them to fit any upcoming battles. Here’s what you need to know about how ability upgrade points work in the Ruined King.

You initially unlock ability upgrade points while playing as Illaoi, and you reach level three. You can access them in the Character menu and inspect your Champion when you have any upgrade points. From there, you’ll be able to augment any of the available abilities that your Champion is using during battle. However, you cannot augment or use upgrade points on any of your Champion’s dungeon abilities.

When selecting the ability you wish to apply the upgrade point on, there will be two trees you have to pick from for your upgrade point. Each choice provides a specific upgrade for that ability, and you won’t select the other one. However, you can remove and reapply the upgrade point at will, allowing you to place it on any ability or ability upgrade you wish at any time, so long as you’re not in combat.

None of the upgrade points are permanent, so feel free to play with the various choices, especially as you acquire more Champions in your party and figure out different strategies for each encounter.