How Action Order works in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you have played a Pokémon game before, you are likely pretty used to battle system and how it works. Typically, it ends up being a basic turn-based combat system that has a rock, paper, scissors mentality with its type differences. While the type strengths are still the same as ever, combat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been tweaked with a new system called Action Order. Here is what you need to know about it.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Action Order is how you will know what order each Pokémon will take a turn in. Instead of each side getting one move and alternating, Pokémon can now potentially have multiple turns in consecutive fashion. You can see the Action Order during a battle by holding down Y.

The way the Action Order is determined has to do with a couple key factors. First, your speed stat will play a role in which side moves first. Next, the use of Agile Style and Strong Style moves will affect the Action Order as well. To have access to these moves, your Pokémon will first need to master that particular move by using it and leveling up. When they have mastered a move, press L or R to swap between the moves styles in the move list.

Agile Style will decrease the damage of the move, but allow you to follow up with a secondary move immediately after. In contrast, Strong Style moves deal more damage when they hit, but your opponent will immediately have a chance to hit you with two attacks if they survive your strike.

Alternating between these two attack styles will be key to managing the battle. If you think you can knock the opponent out with one more hit, consider a Strong Style move, but if you would rather combine a couple different moves, use Agile Style.