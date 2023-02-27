When does the Root of Nightmares raid launch in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The Lightfall campaign will be the big content every Destiny 2 player wants to enjoy when they jump into this expansion. It features a campaign on Neptune, allowing players to unlock a new element, Strand, and take on The Witness, who is leading an assault on all Guardians and the Traveler. On top of this, a new raid is making its way to Destiny 2, and the Bungie team has confirmed that it is called The Root of Nightmares. Here’s what you need to know about when the Root of Nightmares raid launches in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.

The Root of Nightmares launch date for Destiny 2

The Bungie team has confirmed that The Root of Nightmares raid, exclusively available with the Destiny 2 expansion, will launch on March 10 at 9 AM PST. This will happen worldwide, so anyone planning to jump into the game on the first day with their raid team can likely expect to deal with multiple server issues, lag, and hiccups along the way.

Thankfully, the Bungie team has also confirmed extending the game’s contest mode from its traditional 24-hours timeframe to 48 hours. This should give Destiny 2 players another day to try completing The Root of Nightmares raid before contest mode ends, earning the exclusive emblem.

Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.



The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.https://t.co/856URKsgYp pic.twitter.com/8hJQcrqJxC — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 27, 2023

We’ll learn more about The Root of Nightmare before the release. However, we won’t learn about the type of loot players can earn from this raid until those who complete it post screenshots of the weapons and armor, or this information is datamined leading up to the raid’s release.