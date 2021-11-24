How Burmy and Wormadam formes work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Burmy and Wormadam are pretty unique Pokémon in that their physical formes are dependant upon where they are battling. Furthermore, which forme Burmy is in when it evolves dictates which forme Wormadam will take. Here’s everything you need to know about Burmy and Wormadam’s various formes, and how to get each one in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Burmy has three different formes it can take: The Plant Cloak, the Sandy Cloak, and the Trash Cloak. Which forme the Pokémon takes depends on where you last used it in battle. Using Burmy in grassy areas will make it adopt the Plant Cloak, while battles inside caves or on beaches will trigger the appearance of its Sandy Cloak. Finally, battle inside of a building with Burmy to obtain its Trash Cloak. None of Burmy’s formes have any discernable impact on the Pokémon’s abilities in battle, but they do control which forme — as well as what typing — Wormadam will take upon Burmy’s evolution.

At level 20, a female Burmy will evolve into Wormadam; males evolve into Mothim, which only has one physical forme. If the evolving Burmy is wearing its Plant Cloak, then the Wormadam will be a Bug/Grass-type. If the Sandy Cloak is present, the Pokémon will be a Bug/Ground-type. Lastly, an evolving Burmy cloaked in trash will create a Bug/Steel-type Wormadam. Unlike Burmy’s formes, Wormadam’s are permanent, so be mindful of where you’re taking your Burmy if you’re trying to seek out a specific type of Wormadam.