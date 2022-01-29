How do Cherrim’s forms work in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Cherrim is one of the very few Pokémon capable of changing its form according to the weather, and it is no different in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It has two forms: Overcast and Sunshine, which Cherrim switches depending on the weather. Although there are no significant differences that separate both forms apart from visuals, one might be wondering which form is better. To help trainers understand better, we’ve put together a brief guide explaining different forms of Cherrim.

How do Cherrim’s forms work

As mentioned before, Cherrim has two forms being Overcast and Sunshine form. Under harsh sunlight (can be set up using other Pokémon), it senses the intense sunlight and blooms entirely by opening its petal. Therefore, its petals are clearly visible in the Sunshine form. On the other hand, Cherrim maintains its Overcast form in any other weather condition.

It’s worth noting that Cherrim has the exact same dimensions and stats in both forms. However, when Cherrim is in its Sunlight form, its Flower Gift ability increases the Attack and Special Defense of itself and allies by 50%.

Trainers looking for a Cherrim can encounter a wild Cherubi by shaking trees in Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, and Primeval Grotto in Coronet Highlands, The Heartwood in the Obsidian Fieldlands, the Gapejaw Bog in the Crimson Mirelands. Once caught, it evolves into Cherrim upon reaching level 25.