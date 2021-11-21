The remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl brought in a revamped version of the underground from the original games. The Grand Underground is an area where you can hunt for fossils, find statues, build secret bases, and find Pokemon roaming around in hideaways. So how do Pokemon Hideaways work in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pokemon Hideaways are new to Diamond and Pearl. This feature works much like the open areas of Pokemon Sword and Shield. On the Grand Underground map, Pokemon Hideaways will look like boxes. Hideaways you have gone inside will have a distinct color to show what type of Pokemon you can find in them. Those that haven’t been discovered will appear with a question mark on them.

You can discover the following types of hideaways in the Grand Underground:

Spacious Cave

Fountainspring Cave

Grassland Cave

Swampy Cave

Rocky Cave

Volcanic Cave

Icy Cave

Dazzling Cave

Whiteout Cave

Riverbank Cave

Still-Water Cave

Big Bluff Cave

Sandsear Cave

Glacial Cavern

Sunlit Cavern

Bogsunk Cavern

Stargleam Cavern

Typhlo Cavern

The type of cave/cavern that you find dictates what type of Pokemon you will find inside. For example, you will find poison types in the Swampy Cave and psychic types in the Stargleam Cavern. This is useful when trying to determine where to hunt for specific Pokemon. Some of these caves/caverns can be a mix of two different element types as well.

Inside each of these caves/caverns, you will find Pokemon wandering freely instead of discovering them in tall grass. Whenever you are spotted by one of these Pokemon, they will chase after you, giving you the chance to avoid them if you aren’t looking for a fight.