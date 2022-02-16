How does Corruption work in Total War: Warhammer III?
Corruption brings chaos.
Corruption has been overhauled for Total War: Warhammer III. In previous Total War games, corruption would dictate public order. In Warhammer III, public order has been changed to a new system named “Control,” a simplified system dictating how much influence a faction has in their territory. Control is primarily manipulated by corruption.
In addition to Skaven, Vampire Lords, and Chaos corruption, each of the four Chaos Gods has its corruption. When corruption is high, it provides massive bonuses to those who caused it. As a result, mortal factions suffer attrition and a huge loss of control. On the other hand, if control drops too low, a rebel army based on the dominating corruption will spawn and attack cities and armies in the territory.
Each of the four Chaos Gods has benefits and drawbacks when corruption is high or low.
Slaanesh
- Benefits
- Enabled attrition for non-Chaos worshipping armies
- Control +
- Income from all buildings +
- All other corruption –
- Drawbacks
- Growth –
- Control –
- Income from buildings –
Khorne
- Benefits
- Control +
- Melee attack + (local armies)
- Charge bonus + (local armies)
- Drawbacks
- Growth –
- Control –
- Melee defense – (local armies)
Nurgle
- Benefits
- Enabled attrition for non-Chaos worshipping armies
- Growth +
- Control +
- Other types of corruption –
- Drawbacks
- Chance of plague spreading + (local armies)
- Plague duration + (local armies)
- Growth –
- Control –
Tzeentch
- Benefits
- Enables attrition for non-Chaos worshipping armies
- Control +
- Chance of Winds of Magic increasing +
- Drawbacks
- Growth –
- Control –
- Chance of Winds of Magic increase –
The actual amount of each corruption effect will vary based on the overall strength of the corruption, which caps at 100 in a region. Various buildings, hero abilities, and research will help increase or mitigate corruption.