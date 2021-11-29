How does the Holiday Cup work in Pokémon Go?

There are several Cups and unique competitions you can join in Pokémon Go’s Battle League. The Cups are typically different from the traditional Leagues, giving everyone a unique set of requirements to follow if they want to compete in them. For the Holiday Cup, players will have to use a limited set of Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the Holiday Cup and how it works in Pokémon Go.

For the Holiday Cup, all players can only use Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, Normal, and Ghost-type Pokémon. If you do not have any Pokémon that meet these types, you won’t use them. Any Pokémon you use will also need to be at or below 1,500 CP, so you won’t be able to use any Pokémon you typically would use in the Ultra or Master League.

The Holiday Cup for 2021 will be available from December 16 to 31. The competition starts shortly after the Ultra League but ends after the Master League has begun closer to the end of December. So if you’re looking for a break from the Ultra League, the Holiday Cup is an excellent opportunity to feature any Pokémon you typically wouldn’t use in the Great League. You won’t be using as many of the same Pokémon from the Great League, but you might see several you’ve likely encountered multiple times in these battles.