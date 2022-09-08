How does the Lagoon trait work in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) 7.5?
Jump right in with the bravest waveriders in the game.
As we head into Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, the traits are getting more complicated than ever. Assassin lovers have it fairly easy, but if you’re looking to dip your toes in Lagoon? Well, you have an entire rewards chart to learn alongside these new aquatic friends. Between the Seastone and its plentiful units, the Lagoon trait is a lot to digest. So, let’s break it down!
What is the Lagoon Seastone?
The Lagoon Seastone is a little icon that pops up on your board after you get three Lagoon units. You’ll find it in the middle left, right beside your gold counter. The more you play with your Lagoon units, the Seastone’s counter will increase with each fight. The counter increases the more times your Lagoon units cast their abilities during a round. Once you reach a certain threshold, the Seastone will drop different gifts that can completely revolutionize your game, from gold to items. If you can get a lot of Lagoon units or use items to make them cast often (like putting a Spear of Shojin on your Sohm), you can get multiple rewards in a single round.
What are the Lagoon Rewards/Loot?
When it comes to gameplay, the Lagoon trait is an interesting hybrid of Set 6’s Mercenary Chest system mixed with Set 7’s Nomsy‘s scaling and Astral‘s drop orbs. To know exactly what you’re getting with each Seastone drop, here’s a quick and easy list of rewards:
- 20 Seastone points = Two one-cost champions
- 35 Seastone points = Two gold
- 50 Seastone points = Reforger
- 60 Seastone points = One gold
- 70 Seastone points = One two-cost champion
- 80 Seastone points = Item component
- 90 Seastone points = One two-cost champion
- 100 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot
- 110 Seastone points = Three gold
- 120 Seastone points = One three-cost champion
- 140 Seastone points = Item component
- 160 Seastone points = One four-cost champion
- 180 Seastone points = Three gold
- 190 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot
- 200 Seastone points = Item component
- 220 Seastone points = Item remover
- 230 Seastone points = Five gold
- 250 Seastone points = Random full item
- 300 Seastone points = Item component
- 330 Seastone points = Three gold
- 350 Seastone points = One five-cost champion
- 370 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot
- 400 Seastone points = Champion Duplicator
- 430 Seastone points = One four-cost champion
- 450 Seastone points = Item component
- 470 Seastone points = Eight gold
- 500 Seastone points = Thieves Gloves
- 530 Seastone points = One five-cost champion
- 550 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot
- 600 Seastone points = Tactician’s Crown
- 630 Seastone points = Seven gold
- 650 Seastone points = Reforger
- 670 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot
- 700 Seastone points = Champion Duplicator
- 750 Seastone points = Item component
Who Are the Lagoon units?
The Lagoon trait dominates a lot of the new units this season, with a whopping eight champions in its roster. If you’re wanting to create a Lagoon heavy comp to get the most rewards possible, look out for these powerful units:
- Malphite (1-cost)
- Taliyah (1-cost)
- Kai’Sa (2-cost)
- Zac (2-cost)
- Seraphine (3-cost)
- Zeri (3-cost)
- Nilah (4-cost)
- Sohm (7-cost)
Disclaimer; the most powerful straight-Lagoon build is by having twelve Lagoon, but these champions only add up to ten Lagoon. If you want all twelve, you’ll need to get augments or emblems to help you along the way.