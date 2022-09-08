How does the Lagoon trait work in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) 7.5?

As we head into Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, the traits are getting more complicated than ever. Assassin lovers have it fairly easy, but if you’re looking to dip your toes in Lagoon? Well, you have an entire rewards chart to learn alongside these new aquatic friends. Between the Seastone and its plentiful units, the Lagoon trait is a lot to digest. So, let’s break it down!

What is the Lagoon Seastone?

The Lagoon Seastone is a little icon that pops up on your board after you get three Lagoon units. You’ll find it in the middle left, right beside your gold counter. The more you play with your Lagoon units, the Seastone’s counter will increase with each fight. The counter increases the more times your Lagoon units cast their abilities during a round. Once you reach a certain threshold, the Seastone will drop different gifts that can completely revolutionize your game, from gold to items. If you can get a lot of Lagoon units or use items to make them cast often (like putting a Spear of Shojin on your Sohm), you can get multiple rewards in a single round.

What are the Lagoon Rewards/Loot?

When it comes to gameplay, the Lagoon trait is an interesting hybrid of Set 6’s Mercenary Chest system mixed with Set 7’s Nomsy‘s scaling and Astral‘s drop orbs. To know exactly what you’re getting with each Seastone drop, here’s a quick and easy list of rewards:

20 Seastone points = Two one-cost champions

35 Seastone points = Two gold

50 Seastone points = Reforger

60 Seastone points = One gold

70 Seastone points = One two-cost champion

80 Seastone points = Item component

90 Seastone points = One two-cost champion

100 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot

110 Seastone points = Three gold

120 Seastone points = One three-cost champion

140 Seastone points = Item component

160 Seastone points = One four-cost champion

180 Seastone points = Three gold

190 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot

200 Seastone points = Item component

220 Seastone points = Item remover

230 Seastone points = Five gold

250 Seastone points = Random full item

300 Seastone points = Item component

330 Seastone points = Three gold

350 Seastone points = One five-cost champion

370 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot

400 Seastone points = Champion Duplicator

430 Seastone points = One four-cost champion

450 Seastone points = Item component

470 Seastone points = Eight gold

500 Seastone points = Thieves Gloves

530 Seastone points = One five-cost champion

550 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot

600 Seastone points = Tactician’s Crown

630 Seastone points = Seven gold

650 Seastone points = Reforger

670 Seastone points = Fishbones/Boot

700 Seastone points = Champion Duplicator

750 Seastone points = Item component

Who Are the Lagoon units?

The Lagoon trait dominates a lot of the new units this season, with a whopping eight champions in its roster. If you’re wanting to create a Lagoon heavy comp to get the most rewards possible, look out for these powerful units:

Malphite (1-cost)

Taliyah (1-cost)

Kai’Sa (2-cost)

Zac (2-cost)

Seraphine (3-cost)

Zeri (3-cost)

Nilah (4-cost)

Sohm (7-cost)

Disclaimer; the most powerful straight-Lagoon build is by having twelve Lagoon, but these champions only add up to ten Lagoon. If you want all twelve, you’ll need to get augments or emblems to help you along the way.