How does the revamped online multiplayer work in Total War: Warhammer III?

Total War: Warhammer 3 is bringing with it a slew of changes that brings the Total War franchise forward by leaps and bounds. Whether it’s the unique mechanics behind the faction of the Daemons of Chaos, new events within the main campaign that challenges players, or spins on campaigns themselves to force speed playthroughs, this iteration is pulling no punches.

Yet multiplayer is likely the greatest component of Total War: Warhammer 3 that is getting a massive facelift. After years of Total War, this iteration is the first that has synchronous player turns. This means that, when multiple players are in the same match, players can all go at the same time. In the top left of the UI, all users will be listed, and a checkmark will show up next to the player when they have voted to progress the game.

Once all players have voted, all NPC factions then take their turns. This means that players will no longer be forced to watch their partners spend their turns, checking on the multitude of provinces and settlements to ensure everything is defended. While this is the largest change, it isn’t the only one.

Outposts are now also available, although this feature is present in single player as well. Players can build outposts in allied provinces, allowing their allies to recruit units from the outpost-builder’s faction. For example, if one player is the Daemons of Chaos faction, and that player builds an outpost in the Grand Cathay province, the Grand Cathay would then be able to recruit specific Chaos units.

These two changes, while they may seem minute, drastically changes both the pacing and strategies of multiplayer in Total War: Warhammer 3. Total War is best played with friends, and the revamped multiplayer allows that aspect of the franchise to finally shine bright.