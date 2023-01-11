How does the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon work in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon is a unique experience in Final Fantasy XIV. If you’re looking to unlock this activity, there are a few things that you have to do to reach this point, and when you do get there, it can be a little overwhelming about what you should expect to do. It will take you and a few friends to complete it, so do this with a small party. Here’s what you need to know about how the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon works in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to find the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

When you want to jump into the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon, the only way to unlock it is by having a Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Treasure Map. You can find them by doing a Botanist, Fishing, or Mining activity in the Elpis region while at level 90. These treasure maps have a chance to drop; when they do, you and a small party can complete the treasure map to earn a chest. There’s a slight chance a portal will appear, giving you access to the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon. You can only loot a treasure map once every 18 hours.

Alternatively, Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps might be on your server’s market board.

How to play the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon – All monster symbols

Image via Square Enix

When you arrive at the Shifting Gymnasion, there will be a large board at the center where you and your party will stand. The wheel surrounding the arena will turn, and based on the symbol, a random creature will appear at the center for you to battle against. Of course, the monster difficulty you’re going to fight will vary. These are the various colored symbols that appear on the board and what type of creatures they summon.

Blue – A relatively easy monster will appear

Green – A slightly difficult monster will appear

Red – The most challenging monster that can appear in this encounter will appear

Silver – Summons a special creature for your party to battle, providing additional loot when the dungeon has finished

Alongside these four colors, there is a fifth one, Purple, which will cause your party to exit the dungeon. For those who want to prepare to fight against a monster that spawns when you get the red symbol, we recommend bringing a party of at least four players to defeat it.

The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon ends when you have completed five monster battles, or it might end earlier because your party rolled a Purple symbol.