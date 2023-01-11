Where to find Mornveil Tree Bark in Final Fantasy XIV

Mornveil Tree Bark is a critical resource you need to track down in Final Fantasy XIV. For anyone who plans to make the Craftsman’s Alkahest — a key crafting material for Alchemists — you need to track down a significant quantity of this important resource. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Mornveil Tree Bark in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get Mornveil Tree Bark in Final Fantasy XIV

You will need to unlock an item to search for this item before you can try to track it down. You can only begin to see the bark if you’ve purchased the Tome of Botanical Folklore – Ilsabard and the Northern Empty. This item is for sale at the Splendors Vendor at Radz-at-Han. You can find them at coordinates (X:11.4, Y:9.1). After you have this book and use it on your character, Mornveil Tree Bark will begin spawning for you in the game.

When trying to find this resource, ensure you have a character who has reached level 90 in the Gathering profession for Logging. You will also need a perception of at least 3,800 or better on your character. If you meet these requirements, make your way over to Labyrinthos. The bark should be spawning to the east of The Archeion, which contains a fast travel point in the southern part of the Mornveil Forest that you can use to quickly get over there and start collecting some bark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mornveil Tree Bark will spawn at this location at 4 AM and 4 PM Eorzea Time, giving you a good window to check out this location. We recommend trying to hit both times of the day to earn as much of the resource as possible, speeding up the time it takes before you can craft the Alkahest.