How does Void 3.0 work in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen has reworked how Void classes within the title, drawing upon the successful release of the Darkness subclasses in Beyond Light. Whereas Guardians used to only be able to select diamonds that outlined how that specific class played, the Void 3.0 gives players a much more granular system for customization. It should be noted that this, as the system name implies, only works for the Void subclass of Light: both Arc and Solar are currently unchanged.

Effectively, however, it allows players to select from any of all previous abilities for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans. Some of these abilities can be unlocked, such as multiple grenade types, from playing through various missions and challenges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, players can now select one of three aspects for their Guardians. These aspects can shift how Guardians operate in combat, ranging from granting entirely new abilities to offering unique powers to old abilities. These aspects also determine how many Fragment slots a Guardian has.

Fragments allow fine-tuning of stats and performance, and they range in type. Echo of Expulsion causes enemies eliminated by Void abilities to explode, affecting other enemies. Conversely, Echo of Provision grants increased melee strength when damaging an enemy type with grenade damage. Some Fragments can be unlocked through gameplay, while others are unlocked from the beginning.

Finally, the Void 3.0 system brings about six new buffs and debuffs that are used across the new system:

Suppress: Target cannot use any abilities, is removed from any active ability, and disoriented.

Weaken: Target is slowed and takes increased damage.

Volatile: Target will explode after taking additional damage.

Invisibility: Target vanishes from sight.

Overshield: A new barrier stacks on top of existing health as an additional shield.

Devour: When a player gets a kill with Devour active, that player is restored to full health and granted grenade energy. Increases Devour timer.

The Void 3.0 system gives all classes a greater range of customization, allowing players to determine precisely how they want their Guardians to operate. With the ability to supplement Guardian stats, and reworks of how prior abilities work in combat, players should prepare to spend a bit of time in the subclass screen to finetune their Void Guardians.