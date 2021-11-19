HMs are a centerpiece for any Pokémon game, and you’ll be collecting them in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These are useful for removing obstacles that are blocking your path in the game. Previously, you had to teach a Pokémon in your party the HM so they could use it in the world, but it works a bit differently for this game. Here’s what you need to know about how HMs work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be using your Pokétch to use your HMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They’re going to unlock as you progress through the game, so you’ll have to unlock them as you continue your Pokémon journey. Luckily, you do not need to teach it your Pokémon. Instead, when you receive the HM, you’ll also receive a TM of the attack allowing you to use it in combat, but the HM will remove obstacles or allow you to travel on water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready to use an HM, bring it up on your Pokétch, holding the R button on your Nintendo Switch. You need a specific Gym Badge to use it, though. For example, the HM rock smash can only be used in the world when you’ve defeated the first Gym Leader in Oreburgh City. If you have not done that, you will be unable to use the rock smash HM to destroy boulders. The more HMs you receive, the more Gym Badges you’ll need to collect to use them in the world.