How loot drops work in multiplayer in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Square Enix’s action RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has extensive online options. It allows for up to three players to team up — all three players can then complete the entire campaign as a unit. Even side missions are up for grabs in group play. Experience and gold are shared with the group, but this guide will break down loot and whether or not you have to share it.

Finding the loot

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to developer Team Ninja’s last action title, Ni-oh, loot drops from a large variety of sources. Each mission has a specific set of rewards that are guaranteed to drop after the first completion. Other loot drops from various sources such as destroying objects, killing enemies, and secret chests. Boss enemies also have a chance to drop very rare loot when they are defeated. Higher difficulty levels cause better quality loot to drop.

Loot with friends

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you are playing co-op, all loot is instanced. This means that every piece of loot that drops is different for each online party member. For example, if a treasure chest drops a sword for one player, that same chest may drop a piece of armor for another member of the team. Stranger of Paradise does not allow the trading of items. Each mission’s guaranteed rewards will be given to each member of the party when the mission is completed.