How luck works in Hard West 2

Hard West 2 is a game about strategy. You either have it or you don’t. If you and your posse go running in blind, you won’t live to tell the tale. That is unless you get lucky. Luck is one of the main stats that you have to work with in Hard West 2 and it can save you a lot of heartaches if you keep your posse’s luck filled. Here is everything you need to know about luck in Hard West 2.

What is luck?

Simply put, luck is a stat that makes your characters more likely to hit enemies. Luck has a point value in the game which determines how much of an increase your hit chance gets when you activate it. The higher your luck points when you activate the ability, the more likely you are to hit your target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can activate your luck ability by pressing the button on the left side of the action bar. This button has a horseshoe symbol on it. If you don’t feel like using luck at the current time, you can press the button again to turn it off.

How to get luck points

To use your luck, you will first need to gather up some luck points. Depending on what difficulty you are playing on, your posse members can start off with luck during each battle. On easy mode, your character will immediately have 125 luck. On hard mode, your characters will have 25 luck. On nightmare difficulty, your characters will have no luck. You can get luck points during a battle by allowing your posse members to get hit (this includes friendly fire). You will also gain luck if your characters’ shots miss their mark.