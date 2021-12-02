How manufacturer bonuses work in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has brought many subtle improvements to the series, and the new car collections tab is one of them. In this menu, you can scroll through every car you own easily organized by manufacturer, like in the picture below.

Another feature unique to the car collection menu is the inclusion of the manufacturer’s bonus. To obtain a manufacturer’s bonus, you have to own all of the cars from that manufacturer. For example, to get the bonus for “Datsun,” you would need the only Datsun in the game, the “510”. However, to get the “Chevrolet” bonus, you would need 26 different Chevrolet cars.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to unlock You Could Say I’m a Fan achievement

Now that we have explained the manufacturer’s bonus. Let’s go over the achievement associated with it. There is a 30 gamerscore achievement called “You Could Say I’m a Fan,” where you are required to “Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars.” Although this may seem simple enough, it is pretty confusing.

Since the game’s release, there have been reports that the achievement is unobtainable with the “BMW” manufacturer’s bonus, even though it has 26 cars. Yet, this isn’t the only issue surrounding this achievement. There have also been reports that the vehicles earned for free through wheel spins will also prevent you from unlocking “You Could Say I’m a Fan.”

Therefore, we recommend you follow these steps if you wish to obtain the achievement easily.