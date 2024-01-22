How Many Bases Can You Have in Palworld: Increasing Pal Box Number Explained

Recommended Videos

When you’re just starting out in Palworld, you need to build a base before you can do much else. That means many players like to place their Palbox in a less-than-ideal location and be left wondering if they can build another base.

In Palworld, home is where the Palbox is. If you’re like me, you built it somewhere near where you started because it’s an early tutorial item. That location may or may not have been the best place to build a base. If you’re wondering whether you can move your base or start a second one, we’ve got you covered.

How Many Bases Can You Have in Palworld?

Initially, players can only have one active base in Palworld. This base is located wherever you built your Palbox, indicated by a glowing blue perimeter line.

However, you can eventually unlock the ability to have more than one active base by increasing your Pal Box level in the game. Once you reach Palbox Level 10, you will be able to build a second base, bringing your max number of bass in Palworld up to two. This is handy because you can double your production of materials and set up a second location far across the map to make it easier to keep exploring.

At this time, two is the highest number of simultaneous Palbox locations we’ve been able to unlock, but we’ll let you know if you can unlock a third location as we keep playing through.

Can You Move Your Base in Palworld?

So, what if you don’t like where your base is located but aren’t anywhere near ready to unlock a second base? Do not worry; you can move your current base to Palworld.

To do this, head to the map and locate your base. Hover over the castle icon, and you’ll see a prompt to “Disassemble Palbox.”

When you do this, your base will be removed. You’ll get the materials used to create your Palbox back, and many of your camping structures will be destroyed and returned to you as materials as well. Your Pals will go back to the box, and you’ll be ready to find a new spot for your base.

To build your new base, simply go into build mode and place a new Palbox. Then, you can get to work rebuilding the structures you and your Pals need to stay safe and productive.