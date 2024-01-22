Palworld Update Roadmap & Future Expansions: Trading, PVP, & More

Recommended Videos

Palworld, the brainchild of Pocketpair, has taken both the game community and its own developers by storm since its release. The game blends multiplayer, open-world survival, and crafting elements. And, of course, monster catching, enslaving, and butchering.

It’s a game where you can do anything — fighting, farming, building, and flying with Pals — you name it. Drawing inspiration from RimWorld, Ark Survival, and Breath of the Wild rather than being a mere Pokemon with guns, Palworld offers a fresh and innovative gaming experience many of us can’t get enough of. However, since the game is currently in early access, we can’t help but wonder if Palworld will get more content in the future. Is this the survival community’s new favorite toy? Let’s explore everything you need about Palworld‘s future updates, potential paid expansions, and full release.

Will Palworld Get a PS5 Port?

Pocketpair, the devs behind Palworld, stated on the game’s Steam page that there are no concrete plans for a PlayStation 5 port at the moment.

However, the development team is open to considering it as the game evolves. And, given the game’s success, it’s highly likely they’ll be thinking of bringing this survival monster-catcher to Sony’s console. However, even if it does come to PS5, we’ll likely have to wait for the game to finish its early-access cycle, given Sony’s history of refusing early-access titles.

Will Palworld Get Cross-Save Support?

Your Palworld character is currently tied to your world, not shared across servers or single-player.

Curious about the fate of your single-player character when stepping into the multiplayer realm? Well, things might change in the future. As of right now, hosting a co-op game provides flexibility, but plans are in motion for a server/save transfer method. This is great for those still waiting to enjoy multiplayer mode fully with their friends. Let’s hope those multiplayer errors and the server capacity get sorted first.

Will Palworld Get Expansions?

PocketPair ensures that they “may consider expansions after Palworld‘s release.” The community will be pivotal in deciding future expansions after the full release.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming:

PvP/Arena

Major Building System Updates

Raid Boss

Pals Trading with Other Players

Palworld’s journey doesn’t end at release; it’s a living, evolving experience shaped by the community. I can’t wait to see where this game takes off. In the meantime, I’ll be chasing cute dragon Pals and optimizing my base.