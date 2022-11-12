How many chapters are in God of War Ragnarok

The main story in God of War Ragnarok is a long journey. It will take Kratos and Atreus throughout the nine realms, allowing them to find many strange and dangerous creatures, and meet several new friends along the way, including enemies. You will need to complete multiple chapters before you reach the end of the game. This guide covers how many chapters you will have to go through to complete God of War Ragnarok.

All chapters in God of War Ragnarok

These are all the chapters you will receive through The Path, the main story of Ragnarok, and the order they appear.

Surviving Fimbulwinter

The Quest for Tyr

Groa’s Secret

The Reckoning

The Word of Fate

Forging Destiny

Reunion

Creatures of Prophecy

Hunting for Solace

The Summoning

The Realms at War

Beyond Ragnarok

There are 12 chapters for you to complete in God of War Ragnarok. The final chapter, Beyond Ragnarok, is the epilogue of the game, and it has you working through the rest of the game to complete every side activity and challenge awaiting you. This means you need to complete every task that you can do in God of War Ragnarok. Once you reach the end, Beyond Ragnarok will be complete, and you can choose to start a new save. Beyond of Ragnarok does complete, but only if you finish everything else in God of War Ragnarok.

Although the credits roll at the end of The Realms at War, and you receive Beyond Ragnarok, there are still things for you to do. Also, if you finish a specific quest in Ragnarok, there is a second series of credits that roll for the second ending.