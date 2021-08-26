All maps in Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia has several maps available for you to explore with your friends as you attempt to figure out what ghosts you’re dealing with during a mission. In addition, you’ll have various tools ready to use that will narrow down the possibilities, giving you the best idea of what you’re dealing with while the entity is hunting you down. With so many maps available, we’ve listed out all of the locations for you in Phasmophobia.

The game draws ample inspiration from other co-op horror titles. However, unlike most games out there, it does have a lot of variety, thanks to the presence of the various maps in the game. The maps unlock as players progress through the game and their level increases. These are all of the maps available in the game.

Asylum

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Brownstone High School

Edgefield Street House

Grafton Farmhouse

Prison

Ridgeview Road House

Tanglewood Street House

Willow Street House

The maps are not only aesthetically different, but they also differ in size and difficulty. Asylum is being termed as the hardest by the community, alongside the prison. That is because it is the largest map in the game, and considering its nature, the game keeps getting harder as the size of the map increases. Therefore, it is recommended to go in with a full lobby whenever you try out any of the large maps.