How many missions are in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Bungie’s long-anticipated expansion for Destiny 2, The Witch Queen, is finally here, and with it, players can expect a rich story campaign to dive into. The tale of our Guardians facing off against the Hive trickster goddess Savathun is among one of the richest stories in the Destiny universe thus far, and the scope of the story is comparable to other well-loved entries in the series like the Taken King and the recently retired Forsaken campaign.

There are eight campaign missions in The Witch Queen, which takes Guardians into Savathun’s Throne World domain and continues many of the plot threads established in the seasonal content from the last year of Destiny 2. The game also requires you to complete one of the two new strikes around the midway point in order to complete the campaign on either difficulty.

Each part of the campaign brings sizeable areas and challenging enemies for players to face, with the Classic campaign clocking in at about six to eight hours for an average Destiny vet. Newer fans and players getting back into the series after some time away may spend some more time getting adjusted to the new content, though everyone starts at a power level of 1350 and progressing through the campaign gives a swift progression path to the soft cap of 1500 power.

The content of each mission stays identical between the Classic difficulty and the higher-end Legendary difficulty, which adds difficulty modifiers into the mix for a greater challenge. Fans looking for a smoother experience will likely want to stick with Classic, but those interested in higher risks and more rewards may want to give the Legendary versions a try.