How much money does Gaules make streaming? – Twitch leaks 2021

After an anonymous Twitch hack, the details of every Twitch user were shared for anyone to see, including personal information, passwords, and the earnings of the most popular streamers on the platform. In this article, we’ll cover how much Twitch paid Counter-Strike: Global Offensive streamer Gaules over the last two years or so.

Gaules is a streamer well known for playing CS:GO. He’s been part of the CS:GO scene for a long time, interacts with professionals, and has a reasonably wholesome community which he has fostered through acts of kindness both in and out of the game.

Between August 2019 and October 2021, Gaules was paid $2,844,985.18 for advertisements on his streams, bits, and subscriptions. This figure equates to roughly $237,082.10 per month, though that will differ from month to month as advertiser budgets shift throughout the year. But, of course, this also doesn’t consider any income Gaules earned from sponsorship or brand deals, donations from viewers, and even any YouTube videos he publishes.

Gaules is one of the few streamers known to donate huge chunks of his cash to charities and other good causes. While he may also participate in charity streams, he’s very public about giving money to charity, which may soften the blow for the sheer amount of cash that he’s likely being paid each month.