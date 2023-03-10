How much XP is needed to level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is underway, and players will be looking forward to jumping into a new Season and experiencing all the new content the game has, including the latest cosmetics and items for the Season. As usual, players earn rewards like items and skins by leveling up through the Battle Pass, and naturally, many players will want to know how much XP they need to level up and how to do it quickly. We’ve put together this guide to give you the details on how much XP you need to level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and a few tips on how to earn it quickly.

How much XP do you need to Level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

To level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, you must earn 80,000 XP for every level up to 200. Once you hit level 200 in the Season, you will need to earn an extra 400 XP for each level after 200. For example, if you are level 201, you will need 80,400 XP to level up to 202, which will then require 80,800 XP, and so on.

There are plenty of ways to earn XP in Fortnite to level up quickly and unlock the Season cosmetics. Seasons last around three months, giving you ample time to grind out those levels. Here are a few ways to earn some XP to level up fast.

Weekly Challenges

Weekly Challenges often reward you with a good chunk of XP for completing them, and new challenges are added each week. They also last until the end of the Season, meaning you can stockpile a few and don’t need to rush through them quite as quickly.

Milestones

These Challenges can dish out continual XP for completing specific tasks, such as eliminations or gathering enough of a resource. They have several stages; with each stage cleared, you can earn some bonus XP. These usually can be done passively without realizing it, but it’s worth checking the list and seeing what can be done for some extra XP.

Supercharged XP

Supercharged XP will increase the amount of XP you earn for a couple of games and acts as a catch-up system for players. Occasionally, Epic Games will activate Supercharged XP; otherwise, it will be applied to you if you got a few days without playing the game.

Microtransactions

Alternatively, if you have the money, you can buy levels of the Battle Pass with V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency. You can purchase individual levels or packs of multiple levels. However, this can be a very costly way to get levels, especially if you plan to grind to the upper tiers, so maybe consider doing this very sparingly.

If you are looking for some guides on the new Season of Fortnite, like the new and returning weapons or how to unlock the Eren Yeager skin and other Attack on Titan crossover items, we’ve got plenty of guides and content for you to check out.