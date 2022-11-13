How old is Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Angrboda is a character in God of War Ragnarok who first appears shortly after you complete the Groa’s Secret goal on The Path questline. During the delicious dinner Tyr prepares for Kratos, Atreus, Sindri, and Brok, Kratos and Atreus have another one of their arguments about whether or not it’s a good idea to follow the giants’ prophecies, and whether or not Atreus really is the “champion” referred to in these prophecies. After Atreus says he’s no longer hungry and storms away from the dinner table in a classic adolescent sulk, Sindri follows him and advises him to sleep. Atreus agrees, but soon slips into a strange nightmare in which he is stabbed in the throat by his childhood self.

When he awakes from the nightmare, Atreus has apparently dreamed himself to Ironwood, the lost sanctuary of the giants. There he meets a girl named Angrboda, who’s been expecting to meet him for some time and, at first, seems to find it hard to believe she’s finally meeting him.

What age is Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok?

Angrboda’s age is never specified in God of War Ragnarok, but she looks as if she’s about the same age as Atreus, who must be 14, or at least very close to that age. She’s actually a little taller and looks a little more mature, but typically girls mature faster than boys at around that age, so that would still place her at about the same age as Atreus. Of course, neither Atreus nor Angrboda is actually human (he’s half-giant, half-god, and she’s a giant), so she might actually be hundreds, or even thousands, of years old.

In Norse mythology, Angrboda is the “mate” of Loki (Atreus’ other name) and the couple have three “children” together, one of which is Fenrir, the wolf who dies at the beginning of God of War Ragnarok. So yes, it’s important to remember that the game is only loosely based on actual Norse myths and legends.