How old are Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Kratos and Atreus are the heroic father and son duo of God of War Ragnarok, and one of the game’s key story themes is that of Atreus coming of age, and Kratos learning to afford his son the freedom that comes naturally with emerging manhood. To some players, this father-son dynamic is probably highly relatable, despite the game’s mythological setting, and you may even be wondering if Atreus is about the same age as your own son. As for Kratos, he certainly looks older than he did in the Greek era of the God of War series, but isn’t he a god? Hasn’t he been around for hundreds, maybe thousands, of years?

How old is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

Kratos’ exact age is difficult to pin down, but we can be confident that he must be very, very old in God of War Ragnarok. For a start, there’s a 1,000-year gap between God of War III and 2018’s God of War. Based on the timeframe of the Greek era of the God of War series, and on what we know about the ages that Spartan men were required to get married and serve in the military, he must have been about 50 in God of War III. And three years have passed between God of War and God of War Ragnarok, which still makes Kratos about 1,050 years old, give or take a few years.

How old is Atreus in God of War Ragnarok?

Atreus’ age is never explicitly referred to in either of the games, but there was an official novelization of the 2018 God of War in which Atreus is explicitly referred to as 11-years-old. We also know that about three years have elapsed between God of War and God of War Ragnarok, so Atreus must be about 14-years-old in God of War Ragnarok.