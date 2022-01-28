How old is the protagonist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Usually, in Pokémon games, you play as a child traveling the country to encounter Pokémon and battle strangers that you meet along the way. One of the bigger memes of the series is how a parent could trust their child in their younger teens to safely travel the land on their own. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus, that question is elevated even more since Pokémon attack trainers in this game. With this in mind, how old is your protagonist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will play as either Akari or Rei, depending on the gender you make your character at the start of the game. The other will appear as a Galaxy Team member. These characters are described as “close in age” and have similarities to Lucas and Dawn from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. There is potential for them to be related, given that the Hisui region is the Sinnoh region from the past.

Your protagonist in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is slightly older than the characters you have played in the past. They are 15 years old, as compared to the usual 10-12-year-old leads the series mainly sticks with in the past. The age jump is not that unexpected since you will encounter Pokémon attacking you in the game, and a game showing a kid being injured is not the greatest look.