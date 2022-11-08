How to use Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Runic attacks are special weapon abilities that Kratos can equip in God of War Ragnarök. Each primary weapon can fit two Runic attacks: one light Runic ability and one heavy one. Runic attacks have varying properties, and each one can be upgraded a total of three times. Each upgrade costs more than the previous one, but the cooldown for that attack will remain the same. This guide will explain how to use Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarök.

How to unlock and use Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Runic attacks are special moves; as such, they can’t be acquired by leveling up your weapon-specific skill trees. Instead, each Runic attack must be discovered. Some are earned from following the main campaign, hidden boss fights, and specific side quests. The first Runic attack you’ll learn is a reward after you defeat the Huntress boss during the opening act of the story.

Each Runic attack will be represented by a gem slotted into the corresponding weapon. After you earn a Runic attack, you can learn more details about it in the status menu. To access the status menu, press the Touchpad and head to the Weapons tab.

Select one of your primary weapons to access the light and heavy Runic attack slots in the Weapons tab. When you access this screen, you will get a small video preview of how the attack looks in motion and a short description of what effects the Runic attack has. You can also see its three primary stats and the attack’s cooldown. Each consecutive upgrade will raise all three stats, but the cooldown will remain the same length.

Keep an eye out for hidden locations and challenging enemies to earn as many Runic attacks as possible. Each one allows Kratos to become a much more capable fighter, able to deal with any enemy Ragnarök has in store for you.