Stonewood is one of the rarer resources you can loot in God of War Ragnarok. It’s a high-quality wood that will be essential to find if you want to unlock some of the better equipment upgrades in the game. Unfortunately, finding it will not be easier, especially during the earlier part of the game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Stonewood in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Stonewood in God of War Ragnarok

Like Dwarven Steel, Stonewood is not a resource you’ll find relatively often in the earlier part of Ragnarok. It’s a higher-quality resource that becomes more common as you progress through the game, which means working your way through the story and completing its main quests. As the story continues and more side areas become available, we recommend exploring off the beaten path to try looting the various coffins and chests you can find for completing the many puzzles and finding secret locations. There’s a good chance Stonewood can be inside them. We found our first bit shortly after clearing the Tower of Light.

Upon clearing the Tower of Light, Tyr suggests we search through The Barrens, an optional area to explore. The first thing you’ll find is the Vulture’s Gold treasure map. The treasure map leads you to a specific location in The Barrens, and upon looting the treasure, you’ll find Stonewood as one of the rewards.

The more you explore the optional locations and defeat more challenging bosses in Ragnarok, the greater your chances of finding Stonewood. We recommend this if you’re trying to upgrade every armor piece in your inventory.