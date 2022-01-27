How shiny Pokémon work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a vastly different experience from the traditional Pokémon games. While you won’t battle trainers or earning gyms badges, you’ll still be catching and fighting against wild Pokémon as you research them in the wild. In Pokémon Legends, you can catch shiny Pokémon and they do appear, but they work a bit differently. How do shiny Pokémon work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The shiny Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends will be appearing in the overworld while you play the game. You can see them wandering around the world, similar to the other Pokémon you’ve see in the game. You’ll have the chance to observe their habits and research them, but you likely have a higher desire to try and catch them to add a shiny Pokémon to your collection.

Each shiny Pokémon appears in the overworld and makes a distinct sound when you’re near them, meaning you don’t have to wander around the guess to try and find them. Traditionally, you’ll be searching around for random Pokémon encounters, and one appears that you’ll have to catch. The notable sound should make it easier to hunt down a shiny Pokémon, rather than spending hours searching for them and working your way through random encounters.

The shiny method is much closer to the Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee games than the traditional Pokémon entries.

Reportedly, they should have the same chances of appearing as other shiny Pokémon versions have had in previous games. This means you have a one in 4,096 chance of seeing one, so while the odds of finding in the wild is a bit easier, the probability is still fairly low. This is the base number.

If you reach research level 10 with a Pokémon, those chances increase to 1 in 2,048. If the species research is perfect, it becomes 1 in 1,024. When you include the shiny charm with a Pokémon of research level 10 it’s 1 in 819. Finally, if you have perfect research with a Pokémon and a shiny charm, your odds increase to 1 in 585, supposedly. These are based off of multiple reports, and we will update this guide if we further evidence does not line up with this information.