How to solve the bell puzzle at Harmony Pavilion in Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm introduces a new type of puzzle, and the first time players are likely to experience it is at the Harmony Pavilion. This puzzle involves bells, and players will need to figure out how to keep all the bells ringing at the same time.

The length of time that the bell will ring is dictated by its size, and the bigger the bell, the longer it will ring. This sets up a pretty easy-to-follow concept for these puzzles, you need to hit the big bells first. There is more to consider than just that, however.

At the Harmony Pavilion, one of the bells is actually hidden. Clear out the enemies, then make your way to the building at the lower end of the Harmony Pavilion. Smash in the wooden boards covering the door, and you will find a large bell.

This is the bell that you need to his first. Stand near the cliff edge, then shoot an arrow at the large bell. After that, hit the bell closest to you on the right, then make your way to the left, hitting the next two bells. If you are quick enough, you can keep them all ringing at the same time. If not, just reposition to give yourself a better angle with your bow and arrow, and try again.

A portal will open that you can interact with to get some much needed early game loot and resources.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.