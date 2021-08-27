How start The Rising Seasonal Event 2021 in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The Rising Seasonal Event marks the anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV Online’s rebirth. Since the first one in 2014, the event has returned every year to celebrate this massive occasion, and we can expect many more of these events in the future. For The Rising 2021, you’ll want to learn how to start the event and how to obtain the Red Rust Parasol.

When you’re ready to start the event, you’re going to need to make your way over to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, in Thanalan, and you want to speak with Kipih Jakkya. You can find them at coordinates (X:10.0, Y:8.7). When speaking with them, you’ll want to make sure the character you’re playing on is at least level 15. So long as you meet that requirement, you’ll be good to go for the event.

Image via Square Enix

They will give you the Rising Calm event quest, where the rewards include the Red Moon Parasol and 10 Nymeia Potpourri. The Rising 2021 event begins on August 27 and wraps up on September 9, so you want to make sure that you’re joining the quest while it’s available before it goes away.

For the Rising Calm quest, you’ll need to speak with Momodi at the Quicksand and proceed to the next quest step to continue the event.