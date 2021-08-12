How the August 2021 Eevee Community Day works in Pokémon Go – All dates and times

The August 2021 Community Day will work a bit differently than it usually does in Pokémon Go. It will be a repeat for the Pokémon, Eevee, and it will feature an iconic charged move for each evolution that Eevee has, which accounts for seven in total for each transformation. In addition, because there are so many transformations, there will be several days added to the event, giving players multiple opportunities to grab each Eevee transformation. This guide details how the August 2021 Community Day works for Eevee.

The event begins on August 13 at 10 AM in your local time zone and finishes on August 16 at 10 AM PT. Throughout the event, these are all of the bonuses players receive.

When evolving Eevee into any of its transformations, it will be able to learn its special charged attack. These are all of the charged moves for each evolution. Espeon: Shadow ball Flareon: Superpower Glaceon: Water pulse Jolteon: Zap cannon Leafeon: Bullet seed Sylveon: Psyshock Umbreon: Psychic Vaporeon: Scald

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon only requires seven hearts, not 70

There’s a Timed Research availalbe that rewards a Mossy Lure Module and Glacial Lure Module

There will be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

Those bonuses are available throughout the entire event. However, there will also be Community Day hours on Saturday and Sun from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. These are the bonuses available during those times.

Eevee has a chance to spawn more often in the wild

You can purchse the Special Research story, What You Choose to Be

Eggs require one quart their usual Hatch Distance

Lure modules activated during the event last for three hours

The best times to capture Eevee will be from 11 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday, but Eevee will still appear in the wild throughout the event. Therefore, you can choose to evolve Eevee at any time from August 13 to 16 to teach that evolution the special charged move. Once the event wraps up, you’ll be able to teach Eevee’s evolution those specific charged moves by using an Elite Charged TM.