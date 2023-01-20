If you’re tired of giving your allies horse manure and shiny pebbles like a strange warrior-hobo, the Flea Market of Fire Emblem Engage has just what you’ve been searching for. Like many other activities and shops, the game won’t present this opportunity to players until they’ve progressed a fair bit in the main story campaign. Here’s how to unlock the Flea Market in Fire Emblem Engage, and how it works.

How to unlock the Flea Market in Fire Emblem Engage

The Flea Market is unlocked after completing Chapter 13 at the Oasis Village. Upon returning to Somniel, players will get a notification stating the Flea Market has now been opened. The Flea Market is located on the eastern side, towards the southern end, along the same path that Sommie’s Shrine can be found.

Related: Fire Emblem Engage vs. Three Houses: All major differences

Screenshot by Gamepur

How the Flea Market works in Fire Emblem Engage

The Flea Market will have a rotating staff of allies manning the counter, and it also rotates its stock after each battle. Effectively, the Flea Market is a means to purchase gifts for allies to further bolster your bond with them. This is particularly helpful for mages and archers, as they tend to fight farther back from Alear, making support levels with allies a bit more difficult to come by.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Currently, most items are relatively straight-forward — the bandage flavor-text informs players that it’s desired by those who enjoy training. Given that Albert is the de facto Strength Training ally in Fire Emblem Engage, giving this to him is a quick means of upping your relationship with this ally. Other allies prefer different items, but you should be able to find everything necessary to up that relationship to the next level within the Flea Market of Fire Emblem Engage.