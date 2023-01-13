How the Fortune’s Favor game mode works in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

When it comes to Teamfight Tactics events, few are as big as Lunar New Year. This year, to celebrate the holiday, TFT devs have created a special game mode: Fortune’s Favor. This version of TFT is jam-packed with riches and a lucky little bunny. But before you hop into your first game, let’s break down how Fortune’s Favor works.

Fortune Favor’s big changes

As the name suggests, Fortune’s Favor is all about loot and luck. This theme starts at the very first carousel. In a normal game of TFT, you get a 1-cost unit and an item. In Fortune’s Favor, you get an item and 4 or 5-cost units, starting off your builds with a bang. Starting the game like this makes out-of-this-world builds centering on Aphelios or Urgot and his fellow Threats all the more viable.

The loot doesn’t stop there, either. This game mode super-charges loot orbs, which all have increased chances of dropping high-interest items like Ornn Forges, Tactician’s Crowns, Tome of Traits, and more. Also, you get so much more loot than in your average game. Instead of just getting gifts at Krugs and Wolves, players are visited by the Golden Bun Bun at each stage of the game. The Golden Bun Bun starts by gifting three orbs at stage 1, but if you make it all the way to stage 7, you can get up to seven orbs from the wealthy hare.

Image via Riot Games

Balancing out the field

While the loot in this game mode will be plentiful, there are a few ways that the game tries to balance things out so that all players are overpowered equally. For example, even though you’ll be getting dozens of loot orbs throughout the game, the level of your orbs (white, blue, or gold) will always be the same as every other player in the game. So if you’re lucky enough to get three golden orbs from the Golden Bun Bun, everyone else will get that amount, too.

Also, to try to make things easier for suffering players, the first time you drop below 50 health the Golden Bun Bun will appear and give you a golden orb filled with riches to help you pull together a comeback, with grand transitional build tactics and all.

This game mode will be active for the entirety of the Lunar Gala event, which will only last until Patch 13.3. So until February 9th, play along and see if fortune favors you.