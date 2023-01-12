How to transition between builds in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Few Teamfight Tactics sets have been as reliant on flexibility as Set 8, but transitioning builds has always been an important game mechanic of TFT. Sometimes, a build simply isn’t working, or only works for a little while. In those cases, you need to pivot. Pivoting, or transitioning, means selling most of what you have and taking your build and board in a whole new direction. Whether you’re up against fickle hero augments or composition-competing players, knowing how to transition can save a lacking board from fifth and take it all the way to first place.

When do you decide to transition?

Any player can and should transition when they feel like it’s right. But if you want a little guidance, there are a few key factors that are most important while making your decision. These include: the units you’re getting in your shop, the items that you’re winning from anvils and carousels, and the in-game competition for certain builds. For example, planning Duelists but getting a bunch of mage items means you need to pivot, fast. Also, if you get a surprise strong champion early on, say a Miss Fortune, Samira, Soraka, or Viego around Krugs, you might want to consider pivoting to get behind that powerful unit. You never want to miss out on something like an early Aphelios or Urgot.

In Set 8 in particular, hero augments are also a major factor in being flexible. After all, you may have started with a Civilian Sureshots build, but if you get that very powerful Ashe hero augment, you might want to transition ASAP.

Tips to pivot builds

If all that transitioning sounds overwhelming, don’t worry. It is. Flexibility is a difficult skill in TFT because it involves calculated risk-taking. A lot of the time, it’s looking at your very specific scenario and adjusting constantly. But here are a few tips you can keep in mind while trying to pivot better: