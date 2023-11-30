How The Great Vault Works in WoW: All Objectives & Rewards

The Great Vault is a vital part of World of Warcraft’s endgame and a key way for players to improve their character and take on the game’s more challenging content. By completing certain objectives, players will be able to earn more options for extra loot after a hard week of grinding and taking on the game’s content, all of which will help towards taking on more challenges as you progress.

To help you get to grips with this important gameplay feature, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on how the Great Vault works in World of Warcraft, including each objective’s requirements and the rewards players can expect to get.

Related: World of Warcraft: Beginners Guide & Tips

What Is The Great Vault In World of Warcraft?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Great Vault is a weekly reward system that gives players an extra piece of loot for completing objectives in WoW’s endgame. Every week, as players complete certain content, they will unlock slots within the Great Vault, and players can then choose a piece of loot to claim for their hard work after the weekly maintenance and reset. This occurs on Tuesdays from 07:00 to 08:00 PST for the US and Wednesdays from 03:00 to 04:00 CEST for the EU.

The Great Vault is located in Valdrakken, the main city of the Dragonflight expansion, with the exact coordinates being 55.52 57.23. You can see its location on your map by looking for the lock symbol.

Great Vault Objectives in WoW Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Great Vault has three categories of objectives: Raids, Dungeons, and PvP. Each of these has three slots, for a total of nine potential rewards for players to choose from.

Below are the details on what requirements you need to meet to unlock the slots in the Great Vault for each of these categories.

Raid

Image via Blizzard

To earn raid rewards, you must defeat several raid bosses for the current season’s raid. At the time of writing, this is Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope. You unlock each slot after defeating two, four, and seven bosses, respectively, and will earn rewards up to the furthest boss you kill in the raid.

For example, suppose you defeat the fourth and fifth bosses but not the previous three. In that case, the one slot you unlock will potentially have the loot from the first to the fifth boss of the raid, meaning you don’t necessarily need to do every boss in the raid if you choose not to or are looking for a specific item.

Similarly to dungeons, there are Normal, Heroic, and Mythic raid levels, and these rewards will be at the same level as the raid you cleared, so if you do the raid on Heroic difficulty, your loot will be Heroic level quality.

Dungeons

Image via Blizzard

Earning dungeon rewards requires completing dungeons at the Heroic, Mythic, Mythic+, and Timewalking levels, with Timewalking dungeons counting as Heroics. To unlock your slots, you will need to complete one, four, and eight dungeons, and these can be a mixture of difficulties.

Mythic+ Dungeons

The most effective and highest rewards in this category come from Mythic+ dungeons. These involve using a Keystone, an item given to you from the Great Vault or an NPC, to take on dungeons at ever-increasing difficulty within a time limit, with Affixes that alter the expereince and better loot for higher difficulty keys.

These rewards will be drawn from all the dungeons you complete to unlock these slots and will be higher than loot dropped in dungeons. Their item level, which determines their power and stats, differs depending on your highest, fourth-highest, and eighth-highest dungeons completed. It can be confusing, so we will break it down for you.

If you complete less than four Mythic+ dungeons, you will be rewarded one slot with the ilvl based on the best dungeon you complete. If you do more than four, you will get two slots; the first slot will be based on the highest level dungeon you complete, and the second will be based on the fourth highest you complete. If you manage to do eight, your first reward slot will be based on the highest level dungeon you complete; the second will be based on the fourth-highest; your third will be based on your eighth highest.

Related: World of Warcraft: The War Within – Release Date, Preorders, and Trailers

It is possible to improve your slots by completing a Mythic+ dungeon of a higher level to update them, so as an example, if your third slot was a Mythic five and you completed three more Mythic six or higher, your third slot will update to Mythic six for its reward.

Below, we have listed the rewards table for Mythic+ dungeons that you will find in the Great Vault.

Difficulty (Dungeon Level) Great Vault ilvl Reward 2 454 3 457 4 460 5 460 6 463 7 463 8 467 9 467 10 470 11 470 12 473 13 473 14 473 15 476 16 476 17 476 18 480 19 480 20 483

PvP

Image via Activision Blizzard

Completing Rated PvP will add these slots to your Great Vault, with their item level determined by the highest rating you achieve in the week. This requires you to earn 1,250, 2,500, and 5,000 Honor from Rated PvP games to earn each respective slot.

How To View Your Great Vault Rewards In WoW

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can check on your Great Vault rewards by going to the Great Vault in Valdrakken, or more conveniently, you can open the Party Finder with hotkey I, and you can click the Mythic+ dungeon tab, and you should see a lock symbol on the center of the UI, click this, and it will bring up the Great Vault UI, and you can see your current progress for the week.

As a side note, you still need to go to the Great Vault to open it after reset.

Other Rewards From The Great Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t see anything you want in your Great Vault, you can get another reward called Aspects’ Token of Merit. This currency can be used to purchase items from Evantkis, an NPC found to the right of the Great Vault.

Related: World of Warcraft: 10 Best UI Addons

You can hold up to 12 of these tokens, and you will receive two for completing one objective, four for achieving two objectives, and six for completing three or more objectives.

The items for sale are as follows: