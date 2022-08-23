Origin Traits are special weapon introduced in Destiny 2: Witchqueen alongside the weapon crafting system. These traits represent the origin a particular set of weapons. Activities such as Crucible and Vanguard Operations off their own Origin Traits. New Origin Traits added with each new Destiny 2 season. They offer strong gameplay advantages and benefits. Weapons can drop with multiple Origin Traits to pick from based on where they were discovered. This guide will explain the Hot Swap Origin Trait and how it works in Destiny 2.

Related – How to travel to Eternity and speak with Xur in Destiny 2

How to get the Hot Swap Origin Trait

The Hot Swap Origin Trait belongs to the Bungie 30th Anniversary slate of legendary weapons. This Origin Perk was added in Season 18: Season of Plunder, so you must earn these weapons a second time to get a version that features this Origin Trait. These are the specific weapons this Origin Trait can be found on.

Image via Bungie

BxR-55 Battler Solar Pulse Rifle

Half-Truths Arc Sword

Pardon Our Dust Kinetic Grenade Launcher

Retraced Path Solar Trace Rifle

The Other Half Void Sword

Wastelander M5 Kinetic Shotgun

These weapons can be earned from completing the Dares of Eternity Offensive and using Treasure Keys to open Xur’s Treasure Chests located in Eternity. You do not need the Bungie 30th Anniversary Expansion to access this activity or these weapons.

How the Hot Swap Origin Trait works in Destiny 2

The Hot Swap Origin Trait is a perk designed for players who like to fight defensively. This perk is designed with the Bungie anniversary weapons in mind, as it replicates some of the mechanics in the Halo series. Any class can take advantage of this unique perk. This is what Hot Swap’s perk does for players wielding these weapons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This perk will strongly increase the weapon’s handling for a short duration if you swap to it while you’re damaged. Swords will gain increased charge speed, guard resistance, and endurance. This is a fantastic Origin Trait for PvP matches as it allows you a chance to swap weapons much faster than usual.