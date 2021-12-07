How to travel to Eternity and speak with Xur in Destiny 2

The 30th Anniversary event is underway in Destiny 2, and the first thing that will happen is players will get thrown into the new activity for Xur, Dares of Eternity. Once this is complete, they can collect some prizes from a chest but will need to take one more step.

Players will need to travel to Eternity and speak with Xur. Doing so is actually quite easy. All players need to do is open their Director and they will notice a new icon on the map, below the moon. This looks like a mix between a black hole and Saturn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on that and you will be whisked off to Eternity to meet Xur. You will have three options and will need to click on Xur’s Treasure Horde to be able to get to where you need to be at this point. You will find Xur just inside the door on the left and can speak with him to progress the quest.

After that, you will be able to interact with the white chest to the right of Xur. This will get you a new weapon and you can then speak with Xur once again to start a new quest for the new Forerunner Exotic.