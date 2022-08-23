Origin Traits are a unique series of weapon perks introduced in Destiny 2: Witchqueen. These perks are designed to represent the origin of a specific weapon. Many Origin Traits are now in Destiny 2, offering unique gameplay advantages and benefits. Some guns can drop with multiple Origin Traits to pick from. This guide will explain the Right Hook Origin Trait and how it works in Destiny 2.

Related – How to complete Ahoy and Aweigh in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

How to get the Right Hook Origin Trait

The Right Hook Origin Trait belongs to the Season of Plunder slate of legendary weapons. You must own Season 18: Season of Plunder to earn these powerful pirate-themed weapons. These are the specific weapons this Origin Trait can be found on.

Blood Feud Stasis Submachine Gun.

Brigand’s Law Arc Sidearm.

No Reprieve Stasis Shotgun

Planck’s Stride Arc Machine Gun

Sailspy Pitchglass Arc Linear Fusion Rifle

Tarnished Mettle Arc Scout Rifle

Screenshot by Gamepur

These weapons can be earned from completing the seasonal Ketchcrash activity and focusing umbral engrams at the Star Charts vendor in H.E.L.M.

How the Right Hook Origin Trait works in Destiny 2

The Right Hook Origin Trait is a perk designed for players who like to engage in melee combat. This perk is designed with Arc 3.0 in mind but can be used with any subclass for good up-close carnage. This is what Right Hook’s perk does for players wielding the proper weapon.

This perk will increase the weapon’s target acquisition and range for a short period after dealing melee damage. Dealing melee damage will extend the effect. With Arc 3.0, this trait will allow you to maximize your weapon’s stats using regular or powered Melee attacks and abilities. Take advantage of this perk on close quarters weapons to maximize its potential in Destiny 2.